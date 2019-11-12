WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
A Deep Dive In to Windows Virtual Desktop – Reverse Connect

One of the core differences between traditional Remote Desktop Services and Windows Virtual Desktop is they way clients connect to (RD/WVD) resources. Microsoft have introduced a new mechanism within Windows Virtual Desktop called Reverse Connect. @rymangan explains all the details in this blog post: https://ryanmangansitblog.com/2019/11/09/a-deep-dive-in-to-windows-virtual-desktop-reverse-connect/

