One of the core differences between traditional Remote Desktop Services and Windows Virtual Desktop is they way clients connect to (RD/WVD) resources. Microsoft have introduced a new mechanism within Windows Virtual Desktop called Reverse Connect. @rymangan explains all the details in this blog post: https://ryanmangansitblog.com/2019/11/09/a-deep-dive-in-to-windows-virtual-desktop-reverse-connect/

