You may have heard Microsoft talk about a new “modern infrastructure” for Remote Desktop. Maybe you've heard Microsoft use the phrase “RDmi.” The phrase you need to know is “Windows Virtual Desktop." Learn more at the Windows Virtual Desktop documentation page.

The Remote Desktop Services team have created a poster to help you plan, build, and run your Windows Virtual Desktop environment. Check it out here: https://docs.microsoft.com/nl-nl/windows-server/remote/remote-desktop-services/rds-poster?redirectedfrom=MSDN