At this year's Ignite Microsoft presented a LOT of updates around Windows Virtual Desktops. In this video Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) explains some of upcoming news capabilities of #WVD.

AppAttach: a revolutionary new way to manage apps in a WVD environmonment, by separating them out from the OS. Teams Optimisation: improving audio and video of Microsoft Teams so that you can have a like-local experience. WVD Management UI: WVD is getting a Management UI (Azure Blade) and Scott shows a preview.

Check it out here: