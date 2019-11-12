WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
#WVD Updates: #AppAttach ,Team Optimisation and WVD Management GUI

At this year's Ignite Microsoft presented a LOT of updates around Windows Virtual Desktops. In this video Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) explains some of upcoming news capabilities of #WVD.

  1. AppAttach: a revolutionary new way to manage apps in a WVD environmonment, by separating them out from the OS.
  2. Teams Optimisation: improving audio and video of Microsoft Teams so that you can have a like-local experience.
  3. WVD Management UI: WVD is getting a Management UI (Azure Blade) and Scott shows a preview.

Check it out here:

