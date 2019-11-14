RDSGurus has created a guide that walks you through the steps required to install a Proof-of-Concept (POC) environment for RDSH Full Desktop with FSLogix Apps. FSLogix Apps is a software agent that enables virtual desktop administrators to eliminate some of their biggest problems in VDI and RDSH. FSLogix Apps 2.1 allows admins to massively reduce the number of Windows Gold images, easily manage per-user applications, and optimize license costs while assuring compliance.

PoC environments created according to this install guide can be used to test applications controlled by FSLogix Apps in a reproducible way.

The IaaS RDSH environment is built entirely in Azure and includes the supporting network and domain infrastructure. We build the environment in the cloud in order to minimize costs associated with required hardware, and to streamline the build process.

Get the guide here: http://info.fslogix.com/rdsgurus-lab-installation-and-poc-guide-for-fslogix

The diagram below shows the outcome of the PoC environment.

More at the source: http://www.rdsgurus.com/uncategorized/build-a-proof-of-concept-rds-azure-iaas-environment-with-fslogix-apps/