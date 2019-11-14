14Nov/190
Norskale releases Norskale 3.5
Norskale, one of the smaller UEM vendors has released version 3.5 of their Norskale product. Here's what new.
Note there's a free version as well as a paid, Enterprise, version.
Release highlights:
Performance and consolidation features:
- Up to 40% faster optimization
- New I/O intelligence
- Enhanced CPU optimization with Affinity & Priority control
- Enhanced memory optimization
- New machine learning algorithms
- Optimized user behavior analysis engine that consumes less resources than Task Manager
Enterprise features:
- Windows 10 support
- UNICODE language support in Agent, including full Japanese
- New ADMX configuration templates
- Enhanced environmental settings for Windows 8.1 and 10
- Enhanced actions, including support for Generic Printer objects, allowing straightforward list-based printer/device assignments
- Enhanced non-persistent environment support, including a native cache redirection option
- Enhanced reports adapted to 80k+ user environments
Here's a video on the new features:
