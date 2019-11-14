Norskale, one of the smaller UEM vendors has released version 3.5 of their Norskale product. Here's what new.

Note there's a free version as well as a paid, Enterprise, version.

Release highlights:

Performance and consolidation features:

Up to 40% faster optimization

New I/O intelligence

Enhanced CPU optimization with Affinity & Priority control

Enhanced memory optimization

New machine learning algorithms

Optimized user behavior analysis engine that consumes less resources than Task Manager

Enterprise features:

Windows 10 support

UNICODE language support in Agent, including full Japanese

New ADMX configuration templates

Enhanced environmental settings for Windows 8.1 and 10

Enhanced actions, including support for Generic Printer objects, allowing straightforward list-based printer/device assignments

Enhanced non-persistent environment support, including a native cache redirection option

Enhanced reports adapted to 80k+ user environments

Here's a video on the new features:

