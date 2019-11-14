WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
14Nov/190

Norskale releases Norskale 3.5

Norskale, one of the smaller UEM vendors has released version 3.5 of their Norskale product. Here's what new.

Note there's a free version as well as a paid, Enterprise, version.

Release highlights:

Performance and consolidation features:

  • Up to 40% faster optimization
  • New I/O intelligence
  • Enhanced CPU optimization with Affinity & Priority control
  • Enhanced memory optimization
  • New machine learning algorithms
  • Optimized user behavior analysis engine that consumes less resources than Task Manager

Enterprise features:

  • Windows 10 support
  • UNICODE language support in Agent, including full Japanese
  • New ADMX configuration templates
  • Enhanced environmental settings for Windows 8.1 and 10
  • Enhanced actions, including support for Generic Printer objects, allowing straightforward list-based printer/device assignments
  • Enhanced non-persistent environment support, including a native cache redirection option
  • Enhanced reports adapted to 80k+ user environments

Here's a video on the new features:

Enjoy this article?

Consider subscribing to our rss feed!

Filed under: News Leave a comment
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0)

No comments yet.


Leave a comment

No trackbacks yet.

«