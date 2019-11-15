To help you explore what’s new in Horizon 7 VMware is hosting short webinar.



Last month, VMware launched Horizon 7 amidst the backdrop of the digital workspace and VMware Workspace ONE.

At the core of enabling the truly digital workspace is VMware’s flagship Horizon 7.

To help you explore what’s new in Horizon 7, VMware is offering this short webinar showcasing the most innovative technologies in the release, including:

Just-in-time delivery with Instant Clone TechnologySmart policiesTrue single sign-on (SSO)Blast Extreme

Deep Dive: What’s New in Horizon 7

March 10, 2016

11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST

