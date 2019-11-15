This post will walk you through the process of creating, assigning and upgrading a new and existing Citrix AppDisk on your Citrix XenDesktop 7.8 estate.We're going t run through installing standard software into a Citrix AppDisk Layer, assigning the new AppDisk to an existing machine catalog, then updating that application to a later version.

Open Citrix Studio and navigate to AppDisks

On the right hand side in the action pane click Create AppDisk

Pick a machine catalog to use for your AppDisk creation.

NOTE: There are some conditions that you will need to meet in order to use a machine catalog for Citrix AppDisk provisioning.

The machine catalog needs to be provisioned using either MCS or PVS

You need to have sufficient hosting space and compute to cater for the new machine to power up and create a new disk (the size you specified earlier)

The machine you want to use cannot be a member of an existing delivery group

Don’t create snapshots of the machine prior to creating the AppDisk

Give your new AppDisk a name (excuse the typo below)

Once finished with the install, log out of the machine and switch back to Citrix Studio. Right click your new AppDisk and select Seal AppDisk

Click Yes to the prompt

Citrix Studio will now show the disk as sealing

If you look at your hypervisor now you will see CPU and memory spikes on the machine Studio created. Don’t worry about this and just wait for it to do its thing, Studio is taking a post install inventory and writing the details back to the AppDisk. Once finished the machine will shut down.

Read more at the source: http://bretty.me.uk/citrix-xendesktop-7-8-appdisks-creating-assigning-and-updating-guide/