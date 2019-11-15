In case you have some spare time and want to know what's new in XenApp and XenDesktop 7.7/7.8 , this 2 hour-15 minute video will teach you all you need to know.Join technology experts Lee Bushen and Patrick Irwin to get a look at what’s in the new XenApp and XenDesktop 7.7 release. We show live demonstrations of many of the exciting new features such as Multi-Site Zones, Session Roaming enhancements and the Tech Preview of AppDisks. We also update you on new announcements made at our global Summit 2016 partner event.

