Last year Citrix killed the Citrix Password Manager product, a decision that was either applauded or received with horror. If you belong to the latter category it is important to know what you can get some of the same functionality from StoreFront these days. Here's how.

In the recently released StoreFront 3.5 users can unlock their Active Directory accounts or reset their passwords via StoreFront. This feature currently works with the Citrix Single Sign-On Service shipped with XenApp 6.5 until a new SSPR Service for XenApp/XenDesktop 7.x is available. Here is a demo:

Source: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2016/02/29/cool-stuff-in-storefront-3-5-re-introducing-self-service-password-reset/