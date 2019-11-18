The new AppDisks feature separates applications and groups of applications from a master image’s OS, enabling you to manage them independently. You can now manage the applications as a distinct entity: an AppDisk.

AppDisks differ from other application-provisioning technologies in two ways: isolation and change management. Unlike Microsoft App-V, an AppDisk does not isolate applications; it separates them. Change management (updating master images and testing the compatibility of updates with installed applications) can be a significant expense to organizations. Using AppDNA with AppDisks provides this change management capability. AppDNA identifies potential issues with image updates and suggests remediation steps.

Enhanced support for Microsoft Application Virtualization (App-V)

You can now deliver Microsoft App-V applications to users without having to configure and manage Microsoft App-V management and publishing servers in Studio. Instead, you can import App-V packages directly from a network share to an Application Library held by Citrix Studio. App-V applications can be delivered through Delivery Groups to users from this library, just like other applications discovered from a master image or from Microsoft App-V servers, if you have them. The new "single admin" management method can be used instead of, or in addition to, the existing "dual admin" management method.

Applications node in Studio

The new Applications node in the Studio navigation pane provides a central way to manage all of your applications, regardless of Delivery Group assignment. One of its key benefits is the ability to add applications to more than one Delivery Group at one time.

In earlier releases, to manage applications, you selected a Delivery Group in the Studio navigation pane, and then selected the Applications tab in the middle pane. Now, you simply select Applications in the navigation pane.

When you add an application to more than one Delivery Group, you can specify the priority of each Delivery Group (0 is the highest); XenApp or XenDesktop will attempt to launch the application from the highest-priority Delivery Group; if that is not possible, the application in the second-highest Delivery Group will be launched, and so on.

The Add Application wizard offers a dropdown from which you select the source of applications: a machine created in the Machine Catalog, an App-V package, an application you have already added to the Site (perhaps in another Delivery Group), or a manually-defined application.