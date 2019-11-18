Two community superheroes, Bram Wolfs and Barry Schiffer, have released a free new tool called RDAnalyzer that allows you to monitor the HDX protocol in real time and provides detailed information about the mode used and even allows you to change it.

Use Remote Display Analyzer to easily analyze the result of your configuration and change settings on the fly to assess the best possible end user experience for every user, on every device on every location. The power of Remote Display Analyzer lies in the simplicity. Because it will only show what you need when you need it there’s no distraction or complexity. Specific display modes require specific settings, when Remote Display Analyzer detects a mode it will alter itself accordingly. Before Remote Display Analyzer, configuring and monitoring of Citrix HDX Display settings required multiple consoles like the Citrix policy editor, HDX Monitor and Director or Microsoft Performance Monitor.

Detect Display Mode: Automatically detects the active display mode in use for the session.

Display Active Encoder: Automatically detects the active display encoder in use for the session.

Visual Quality: Shows the visual quality settings as used by the detected display display mode.

Max Frames per second: Shows the configured maximum amount of Frames Per Second for the session, default Citrix value is 30 Frames per Second.

Adaptive Display: Shows if adaptive display is currently active.

Color depth: Shows the active color depth, bits, setting as used by the detected display display mode.

CPU time by encoder: Displays the current CPU time in use for the Citrix HDX encoder process.

Memory usage by encoder: Displays the current memory usage for the Citrix HDX encoder process.

Thinwire Frames per Second: Displays the current frames per second delivered to the end point.

Thinwire Bandwidth output: Displays the current bandwidth usage for the Citrix HDX graphics system.

Thinwire Network Latency: Displays the current network latency as detected by Citrix HDX.

Use video codec for compression: Enabled or disables the use of video codec compression by the Citrix HDX display mode. Changing this setting will change the Citrix Encoder on the fly.

Visual Quality: Change visual quality settings, available settings depend on the detected Citrix HDX display mode.

Allow visually lossless compression: Enables or disables the usage of visually lossless compression, only shown when applicable.

Preferred Color Depth: Set the preferred color depth for the Citrix HDX Display mode to 8, 16 or 24 bits.

Remote Display Analyzer is the only solution that makes it possible to not only show you the resulting configuration of the Citrix policy settings but it’s also capable of switching between different display modes on the fly. This will simplify the workflow of optimizing the display protocol setting by easily adjusting configuration on different locations and end user devices. Adjusting policies and countless logon and logoff actions are not longer needed. Most importantly, everything Remote Display Analyzer changes has a temporary impact on the system it’s running on. Because it changes the actual Citrix Policy value, instead of specific registry settings, there’s no impact on support by Citrix whatsoever.

Lite and sponsored

All real-time statistics and related information will be available in a lite, free version. The more advanced features, like the ability to change display settings on the fly, or live switch between encoders for example, will be available in the sponsored version only. To get access to these features you will first have to click the advanced features icon within the ‘Detected settings’ section as shown on the right. If you are not a registered sponsor already another window will pop up asking you to register as new sponsor before full access will be granted.



Source: https://www.rdanalyzer.com/