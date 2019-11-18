RDS MVPs Claudio Rodrigues and Freek Beerson have been working on something called the RDS-O-Matic. In this article it is explained what it is and a 7 minute demo.

The RDS-O-Matic right now does the following:

Creates a complete RDS deployment with: 2 RD Connection Brokers 2 RD Web Access servers, load balanced using NLB on port TCP 443. 2 RD Gateway servers, load balanced using NLB on ports TCP 443 and UDP 3391. 2 RD Session Host servers with the desktop experience loaded. 2 RD Licensing Servers, activated and set to whatever you choose (Per User/Device).

Creates a collection with the 2 RD Session Hosts on it.

Creates a test published application, WordPad, so you can try the environment immediately.

Enables HA on the RD Connection Brokers.

Retrieves the certificate (you enter the location for the certificate in PFX format) and deploys it to all roles.

Here's a demo: