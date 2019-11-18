WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
RDS-O-Matic Intro and Demo

RDS MVPs Claudio Rodrigues and Freek Beerson have been working on something called the RDS-O-Matic. In this article it is explained what it is and a 7 minute demo.

The  RDS-O-Matic right now does the following:

  • Creates a complete RDS deployment with:
    • 2 RD Connection Brokers
    • 2 RD Web Access servers, load balanced using NLB on port TCP 443.
    • 2 RD Gateway servers, load balanced using NLB on ports TCP 443 and UDP 3391.
    • 2 RD Session Host servers with the desktop experience loaded.
    • 2 RD Licensing Servers, activated and set to whatever you choose (Per User/Device).
  • Creates a collection with the 2 RD Session Hosts on it.
  • Creates a test published application, WordPad, so you can try the environment immediately.
  • Enables HA on the RD Connection Brokers.
  • Retrieves the certificate (you enter the location for the certificate in PFX format) and deploys it to all roles.

Here's a demo:

 More at the source: http://blog.wtslabs.com/?p=403

