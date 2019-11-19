ControlUp version 5.0 Review
The guys from ControlUp have been around for a long time in desktop virtualization industry for a long time (I remember the Smart-X) days. These days there are really going at it with their ControlUp product and these days they've released version 5.0. Here's a review.
Rob Beekmans performed the review and noted some of the cooler new capabilities. I especially like the logon time monitoring. Rob is right in that ControlUp has kind of a unique GTM in that they have monitoring and management in the same solution. So what is new in version 5.0?
- ControlUp insights
- Insight related settings
- Citrix license monitoring
- Session source branch office naming
- Controller Export
- Protocol latency
- PCoIP session bandwidth
- Alternate suffix for adding computers
- Non-paged pool memory column
- Script based action output window
My favorite is ControlUp Insights. ControlUp Insight is reachable from your browser at https://insights.controlup.com - so it is a cloud based service. We'll see how larger companies deal with this... Together with this Insight module in the cloud they also introduced a mobile application to see get your metrics.
Like I said, the addition I am most excited about in version 5 are the logon duration reports. Below you see a screenshot of the logon duration screen from ControlUp Insight together with the number of logons over a period of time, with the community benchmark in it.
More at the source: http://vthoughtsofit.blogspot.nl/2016/02/controlup-version-50.html
