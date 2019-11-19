The guys from ControlUp have been around for a long time in desktop virtualization industry for a long time (I remember the Smart-X) days. These days there are really going at it with their ControlUp product and these days they've released version 5.0. Here's a review.

Rob Beekmans performed the review and noted some of the cooler new capabilities. I especially like the logon time monitoring. Rob is right in that ControlUp has kind of a unique GTM in that they have monitoring and management in the same solution. So what is new in version 5.0?

ControlUp insights

Insight related settings

Citrix license monitoring

Session source branch office naming

Controller Export

Protocol latency

PCoIP session bandwidth

Alternate suffix for adding computers

Non-paged pool memory column

Script based action output window My favorite is ControlUp Insights. ControlUp Insight is reachable from your browser at https://insights.controlup.com - so it is a cloud based service. We'll see how larger companies deal with this... Together with this Insight module in the cloud they also introduced a mobile application to see get your metrics. Like I said, the addition I am most excited about in version 5 are the logon duration reports. Below you see a screenshot of the logon duration screen from ControlUp Insight together with the number of logons over a period of time, with the community benchmark in it. More at the source: http://vthoughtsofit.blogspot.nl/2016/02/controlup-version-50.html