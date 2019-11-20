20Nov/190
App-V Futures: In Win 10 “Redstone” AppV Client shipping with Windows and more
Microsoft today released some important details about the future of App-V in a Flexera Webinar. Here are some highlights.
-
The App-V client is going to be a part of Windows 10 - Windows Enterprise that is.
-
This will happen in Windows "Redstone 1" and "Redstone 2"
- June of 2016 for "Redstone 1"
- October 2015 for "Redstone 2"
- It will be compatible with the App-V 5.1 backend
-
More Project Centennial details revealed
- Not a replacement for App-V rather uses App-V technology under the covers.
All this information came from a Flexera webinar. The App-V futures stuff comes from here (starts at 54:00)
Enjoy this article?
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) ( subscribe to comments on this post )
No trackbacks yet.
Leave a comment