Microsoft today released some important details about the future of App-V in a Flexera Webinar. Here are some highlights.

The App-V client is going to be a part of Windows 10 - Windows Enterprise that is.

This will happen in Windows "Redstone 1" and "Redstone 2" June of 2016 for "Redstone 1" October 2015 for "Redstone 2"

It will be compatible with the App-V 5.1 backend

More Project Centennial details revealed Not a replacement for App-V rather uses App-V technology under the covers.



All this information came from a Flexera webinar. The App-V futures stuff comes from here (starts at 54:00)

