January updates to Azure RemoteApp

Microsoft has released a blog post where they discuss what is new in January for Azure RemoteApp. Here's what's worth noticing.

  • Gallery images were updated with latest Windows updates including updating the SQL native driver and Excel add-ons (Power Query, Master Data Services) on the Office 365 platform image.
  • iOS client was updated to version 8.1.17 which included a fix to improve the session resolution on iPad Pro devices.
  • Mac client was updated to version 8.0.26 early January. An issue got fixed where the Windows log-in screen was displayed instead of a credential prompt during Azure RemoteApp sign-in.
  • They are soliciting volunteers to participate in our new Azure portal private preview, submit your nomination request.

The following documentation was released and updated

Source: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/rds/2016/02/09/january-updates-to-azure-remoteapp/

 

