Microsoft has released a blog post where they discuss what is new in January for Azure RemoteApp. Here's what's worth noticing.

Gallery images were updated with latest Windows updates including updating the SQL native driver and Excel add-ons (Power Query, Master Data Services) on the Office 365 platform image.

iOS client was updated to version 8.1.17 which included a fix to improve the session resolution on iPad Pro devices.

Mac client was updated to version 8.0.26 early January. An issue got fixed where the Windows log-in screen was displayed instead of a credential prompt during Azure RemoteApp sign-in.

They are soliciting volunteers to participate in our new Azure portal private preview, submit your nomination request.

Source: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/rds/2016/02/09/january-updates-to-azure-remoteapp/