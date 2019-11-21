Yes, Desktop Authority is still around - albeit quietly . Indeed one of the other UEM solutions - and one of the oldest at that. Dell just released version 9.3 and here is what's new (or changed actually.)

New Features

Support for New Platforms

Desktop Authority 9.3 now supports:

Windows 10

SQL Server 2014 and

Exchange Server 2013

Enhancements and Improvements

We've added the MSI Packages feature to Standard version

All Standard license customers are now able to use the MSI Packages feature

We've added Hardware/Software Inventory & Reporting to Standard version

All Standard license customers now have full software/hardware inventory and reporting functionality, previously reserved for the Professional Edition

We've also enabled the USB/Port Security feature for all Standard and Professional licenses

Now all Standard and Professional license customers have access to this popular feature at no additional cost

See Release Notes for a complete list.