What’s New in Dell Desktop Authority v.9.3
Yes, Desktop Authority is still around - albeit quietly . Indeed one of the other UEM solutions - and one of the oldest at that. Dell just released version 9.3 and here is what's new (or changed actually.)
New Features
Support for New Platforms
Desktop Authority 9.3 now supports:
- Windows 10
- SQL Server 2014 and
- Exchange Server 2013
Enhancements and Improvements
We've added the MSI Packages feature to Standard version
- All Standard license customers are now able to use the MSI Packages feature
We've added Hardware/Software Inventory & Reporting to Standard version
- All Standard license customers now have full software/hardware inventory and reporting functionality, previously reserved for the Professional Edition
We've also enabled the USB/Port Security feature for all Standard and Professional licenses
- Now all Standard and Professional license customers have access to this popular feature at no additional cost
See Release Notes for a complete list.
