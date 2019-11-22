About two weeks ago, for fun, I added a poll here on "who was the future, VMware or Citrix". The results so far are very interesting.

It is safe to say that a ton of stuff has changed in our End User Computing industry over the last 3-5 years. One of the things that stands out for me are the inroads that VMware appears to have been making in the realm of End User Computing. Some analysts say it is mostly at the expense of Citrix. Some say VMware just quickly moved on replicating basic functionality quickly and that the real challenge is yet to come.

Whatever the case, take a look at the results so far:

Who has the future, Citrix or VMware?



Obviously the score is very close, but for me it is still is very interesting. This website has been around for the last 13 years or so and for the largest majority of the time all new content covered here was Citrix related - and as such all the visitors were Citrix minded yet in this poll the Thincomputing.net readers seem to think that VMware has the future.

Think that is wrong? Don't worry - there is still time to cast your vote if you have not already:

