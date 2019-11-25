Arguably the biggest DaaS provider on the planet, Amazon (AWS) has quietly updated their offering: Amazon Workspaces now has some new capabilities.

Audio-In

Being able to make and to receive calls from your desktop can boost your productivity. Using the newest WorkSpaces clients for Windows and Mac, you can make and receive calls using popular communication tools like Lync, Skype, and WebEx. Simply connect an analog or USB audio headset to your local client device and start making calls! This functionality is enabled for all newly launched WorkSpaces; existing WorkSpaces may need a restart. With the launch of this feature, voice communication with headsets is available to you at no additional charge in all regions where WorkSpaces are available today.

When a WorkSpace is created using a custom image, the audio-in updates are applied during the provisioning process and will take some time. To avoid this, you (or your WorkSpaces administrator) can create a new custom image after the updates have been applied to an existing WorkSpace.

High DPI Devices

To support the increasing popularity of high DPI (Full HD, Ultra HD, and QHD+) displays, we added the ability to automatically scale the in-session experience of WorkSpaces to match your local DPI settings. This means that fonts and icon sizes will match your preferred settings on high DPI devices making the WorkSpaces experience more natural. Simply use the newest WorkSpaces clients for Windows and Mac and enjoy this enhancement immediately.

More at the source: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/amazon-workspaces-update-support-for-audio-in-high-dpi-devices-and-saved-registrations/