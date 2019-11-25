Ericom is hanging in there. Recently they announced a partnership with ASUS around their HTML5 RDP Client. I wonder what happens when Microsoft releases their HTML5 client. I guess the fact that it requires a forklift upgrade to WS 2016 will help Ericom.

So Ericom and ASUS announced a partnership. The collaboration between the companies enables ASUS to bundle Ericom’s AccessNow software with many of its enterprise solutions available on Chromebooks, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices.

Ericom’s AccessNow is the market’s first high-performance HTML5 RDP client, allowing users to access Windows desktops and applications from any device running an HTML5-compliant browser. ASUS will offer Ericom’s software on a variety of devices customized for enterprise usage including Chromebooks, tablets and other mobile devices sold to a wide range of organizations, from SMBs to large enterprises, addressing education, finance, government, healthcare and more.

The partnership between Ericom and ASUS provides unparalleled flexible access to applications while extending the life of existing IT resources and reducing overall support costs.

ASUS and Ericom have already launched their joint offering in Japan, and expect this cooperation to expand worldwide. For more information, visit the Ericom page on the ASUS website.

