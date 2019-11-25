Parallels just released Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) version 15. Never heard of Parallels Remote Application Server? Well maybe you know/knew 2X? That's what this product has become after the acquisition of 2X by Parallels almost one year ago. Parallels looks to be serious about this acquisition so that is good new for the industry. Anyway, here's what's new in version 15.

Improved User Experience:

Redesigned user-friendly HTML5 client improvement uses browser access, enabling end users to copy and paste between applications and change passwords

Three intuitive configuration wizards to help IT administrators quickly deploy applications and servers

IT Management Improvements:

Fast environment setup with now automated Windows Server configuration, application publishing and client configuration

Live session management on the servers, with administrators now able to schedule server reboot and application access as well as logon control for more effective planned server maintenance

Default settings automatically assigned for application and server setup, with administrators able to set the preferred default configuration and change settings to multiple servers at the same time

Publishing Versatility:

Wider range of virtual resources now available, offering a seamless publishing experience from URL and intranet services, centralized drives, desktops and applications

Chrome OS Client updates that support Microsoft RemoteFX and peripheral redirection to offer a high-end graphics application delivery

Enhanced Security:

Windows, Mac and Linux client configuration policy security with extended administrator capabilities to secure data and application access while preventing illegitimate user access

Built-in support for additional security technology, such as SafeNet, DeepNet, RADIUS authentication

Integrated Support:

Parallels Client (previously called Parallels 2X RDP) and Parallels Remote Application Server are now available with localized user interfaces in 11 languages, including English, Italian, Spanish, French, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, Chinese Traditional and Chinese Simplified. Parallels Client works with Parallels Remote Application Server to provide employees universal access to virtual apps, desktops and data from any device so they can work from anywhere.

Pricing

You can download a free 30-day trial of Parallels Remote Application Server v15, which includes 50 concurrent user licenses, at www.parallels.com/ras.

Parallels Remote Application Server v15 features a concurrent user license at $99 per year for a lower acquisition cost, lower support cost and lower training cost with full functionality from the start, including support.

More information: http://www.parallels.com/news/parallels-remote-application-server-v15-feb-3-2016/