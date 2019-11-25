VMware's Harry Labana (@harrylabana ) has announced VMware App Volumes 3.0 - a major release that is planned to bring some great new capabilities. Here is what is new.Or better said what 'will be' new because it is not available yet but it will be in March. So what’s new in VMware App Volumes 3.0?

AppToggle – A new patent pending capability that enables per user entitlement and installation of applications within a single AppStack for maximum flexibility. This helps IT reduce the number of AppStacks that need to be managed, lowers storage capacity and management costs even further, improves performance, and allows applications to share or have different dependencies in a single AppStack. The AppToggle architectural approach of only installing entitled applications also offers greater security as opposed to simply hiding installed applications, which can easily be exploited.

AppCapture with AppIsolation – A new capability that easily captures and updates applications to simplify application packaging, delivery and isolation with a command line interface that enables IT to distribute AppStack creation to different teams and merge AppStacks for simplified delivery and management. With support for AppIsolation, AppCapture also integrates with VMware ThinApp to enable IT to deliver native applications and VMware ThinApp applications in one consistent format through AppStacks.

AppScaling with Multizones – Allows integrated application availability across datacenters so customers no longer need additional software to replicate AppStacks across sites. IT admins can add multiple file shares to host AppStacks and pair them to VMware vCenter™ instances. An import service will then scan the file shares and populate the AppStacks into the data stores of the vCenter instances. This removes the requirement of having a shared data store between vCenter instances to replicate AppStacks.

Integrated Application, User Management and Monitoring Architecture – A new modern architecture for the VMware App Volumes manager component offers the industry’s only solution that combines application and user environment management with monitoring. With an architecture streamlined for faster provisioning and context-aware user policy, this offers a flexible and reliable application and lifecycle management solution for the digital workspace.

Unified Administration Console ­– A single pane of glass across application management, user environment management and monitoring. This next-generation admin view recognizes patterns to create simple, yet powerful workflows for application delivery, user environment management (beta for this release), and desktop and published application environment monitoring. This removes the complexity of managing multiple consoles but still enables customers to use legacy consoles if desired. Out of the box functionality also enables IT admins to address end-user needs quickly and efficiently.

New and Improved App Volumes Editions

VMware App Volumes 3.0 will be available in three editions.

Standard – A new edition starting at only $60 per user that includes AppStacks, Writeable Volumes and integrated UEM

– A new edition starting at only $60 per user that includes AppStacks, Writeable Volumes and integrated UEM Advanced – Includes scalable enterprise management capabilities such as AppToggle, AppCapture with AppIsolation, and AppScaling for organizations with 1,000 or more seats.

– Includes scalable enterprise management capabilities such as AppToggle, AppCapture with AppIsolation, and AppScaling for organizations with 1,000 or more seats. Enterprise – Includes application monitoring in addition to the capabilities available in the Advanced edition

More at the source: http://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2016/02/vmware-app-volumes-3-0.html