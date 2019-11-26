The folks over at BrianMadden.com again have released all the videos from Briforum 2015 to the public - an amazing collection of EUC knowlegde! Check it out!

The sessions were as varied as ever, covering all areas of End User Computing including:

Traditional VDI, SBC, and DaaS

Storage

Performance and Troubelshooting

Enterprise Mobility, MDM, and MAM

Application Virtualization and Management/Layering

App Refactoring

Mobile Applications and Virtual Mobile Infrastructure

Browser Management

Cloud Security and Identity Management

To see the videos, head to the BriForum 2015 Videos page. You can also check out their entire back catalog dating back to the original BriForum in 2005. There are more than 1,000 hours of content at your fingertips. Thanks @BrianMadden.com!

Source: http://www.brianmadden.com/blogs/gabeknuth/archive/2016/02/02/All-83-videos-from-BriForum-2015-London-and-Denver-have-been-released-to-the-public.aspx