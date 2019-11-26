26Nov/190
All 83 videos from BriForum 2015 London and Denver have been released to the public!
The folks over at BrianMadden.com again have released all the videos from Briforum 2015 to the public - an amazing collection of EUC knowlegde! Check it out!
The sessions were as varied as ever, covering all areas of End User Computing including:
- Traditional VDI, SBC, and DaaS
- Storage
- Performance and Troubelshooting
- Enterprise Mobility, MDM, and MAM
- Application Virtualization and Management/Layering
- App Refactoring
- Mobile Applications and Virtual Mobile Infrastructure
- Browser Management
- Cloud Security and Identity Management
To see the videos, head to the BriForum 2015 Videos page. You can also check out their entire back catalog dating back to the original BriForum in 2005. There are more than 1,000 hours of content at your fingertips. Thanks @BrianMadden.com!
Source: http://www.brianmadden.com/blogs/gabeknuth/archive/2016/02/02/All-83-videos-from-BriForum-2015-London-and-Denver-have-been-released-to-the-public.aspx
Enjoy this article?
Comments (0) Trackbacks (0) ( subscribe to comments on this post )
No trackbacks yet.
Leave a comment