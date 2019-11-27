27Nov/190
XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 10 Scalability
In this article Daniel Feller discusses the results of some very detailed scalability test with XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 10.
They measured how the different factors impacted single server scalability:
- PVS vs MCS
- PVS Disk Cache vs RAM Cache
- Citrix Policies: Very High Definition vs High Server Scalability vs Optimized for WAN
- Windows 7 optimizations
Citrix XenServer 6.5 SP1
Simply utilizing the Citrix policy templates, we achieve 1/2 of that density gain. So the advice, definitely use the Citrix policy templates as your starting point.
More information at the source: http://virtualfeller.com/2016/01/27/xendesktop-7-7-and-windows-10/
