XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 10 Scalability

In this article Daniel Feller discusses the results of some very detailed scalability test with XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 10.

They measured how the different factors impacted single server scalability:

      • PVS vs MCS
      • PVS Disk Cache vs RAM Cache
      • Citrix Policies: Very High Definition vs High Server Scalability vs Optimized for WAN
      • Windows 7 optimizations

 

HVwin10

Citrix XenServer 6.5 SP1

xswin10

Simply utilizing the Citrix policy templates, we achieve 1/2 of that density gain. So the advice, definitely use the Citrix policy templates as your starting point.

More information at the source: http://virtualfeller.com/2016/01/27/xendesktop-7-7-and-windows-10/

