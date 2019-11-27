In this article Daniel Feller discusses the results of some very detailed scalability test with XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 10.

They measured how the different factors impacted single server scalability:

PVS vs MCS





PVS Disk Cache vs RAM Cache





Citrix Policies: Very High Definition vs High Server Scalability vs Optimized for WAN





Windows 7 optimizations

Citrix XenServer 6.5 SP1

Simply utilizing the Citrix policy templates, we achieve 1/2 of that density gain. So the advice, definitely use the Citrix policy templates as your starting point.

More information at the source: http://virtualfeller.com/2016/01/27/xendesktop-7-7-and-windows-10/