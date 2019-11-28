28Nov/190
Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 7 Scalability
This article by Daniel Feller will give you a great summary of what factors have the biggest impact of the scalability of a Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.7 and Windows 7 deployment from a single server perspective.
They meased how the different factors impacted single server scalability:
- PVS vs MCS
- PVS Disk Cache vs RAM Cache
- Citrix Policies: Very High Definition vs High Server Scalability vs Optimized for WAN
- Windows 7 optimizations
Each test was conducted utilizing the same, knowledge worker workload.
As you see, each test builds upon the previous test while only modifying a single parameter. As I’ve gone through the initial results, some things quickly popped out at me:
- Machine Creation Services, from a purely single server scalability perspective, shows some impressive numbers.
- Enabling the RAM Cache feature within Provisioning Services gave us a 9% gain in server density.
- Every hypervisor tested showed similar percent changes between the different tests.
- There was little difference between High Server Scalability and Optimized for WAN because the items within the policy were not a significant part of the tested workload.
- Switching from the Citrix Very High Definition User Experience Policy to the Citrix High Server Scalability Policy improved server density by a whopping 30%.
Read more at the source: http://virtualfeller.com/2016/01/25/xendesktop-7-7-and-windows-7/
