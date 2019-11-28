This free eLearning course provides an overview of VMware Identity Manager and explains how it helps IT administrators and end users in business mobility and application security. It should talk about 1 hour.

This course also explains the different solutions that can be integrated with Identity Manager. In addition, it demonstrates how to deploy and administer Identity Manager.

At the end of this course, you should be able to:

Describe how Identity Manager helps IT administrators and end users in business mobility and application security

Identify the two offerings of Identity Manager, SaaS and on-premises

Describe the Identity Manager architecture

Explain the different solutions that can be integrated with Identity Manager

Explain how to deploy and administer Identity Manager

