Free e-learning course – VMware Identity Manager Fundamentals ( 1 hour )
This free eLearning course provides an overview of VMware Identity Manager and explains how it helps IT administrators and end users in business mobility and application security. It should talk about 1 hour.
This course also explains the different solutions that can be integrated with Identity Manager. In addition, it demonstrates how to deploy and administer Identity Manager.
At the end of this course, you should be able to:
- Describe how Identity Manager helps IT administrators and end users in business mobility and application security
- Identify the two offerings of Identity Manager, SaaS and on-premises
- Describe the Identity Manager architecture
- Explain the different solutions that can be integrated with Identity Manager
- Explain how to deploy and administer Identity Manager
Check out the course here: http://www.ntpro.nl/blog/archives/3036-Free-e-learning-course-VMware-Identity-Manager-Fundamentals.html
