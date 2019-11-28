Workspot, the company that is touting 'VDI 2.0' is continuing on it's partnering track.After partnering with Nutanix, it has announced a partnership with Atlantis Computing.

Workspot will bring to market a VDI 2.0 solution running on the Atlantis HyperScale all-flash hyper-converged appliances with the lowest cost per desktop in the industry and desktop performance that is faster than PC or Mac. The combined power of Workspot software with Atlantis HyperScale hyper-converged appliances offers a more affordable alternative to traditional infrastructure-based solutions, with operating expenditure savings of up to 80 percent. The hardware-software collaboration has made it possible for users to deploy a desktop in as little as 60 minutes. Additionally, its cloud-control plane architecture comes at a fraction of the price of running traditional licensing-based solutions. Workspot will provide the single pane of glass for management, control, security and monitoring, while Atlantis Computing will provide the all-flash hyper-converged system that integrates servers, storage and virtualization into a single appliance. Atlantis HyperScale appliances give customers the freedom to choose their preferred server platform including HP, Lenovo, Cisco and SuperMicro server platforms. Atlantis Computing is known for creating the fastest and most scalable VDI environments in the world, which Workspot will build upon to create the new VDI 2.0 solution.

For more information on Workspot + Atlantis partnership, please visit workspot.com/Atlantis