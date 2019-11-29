A ton of stuff has changed in our End User Computing industry over the last 3-5 years. One of the things that stands out for me are the inroads that VMware appears to have been making in the realm of End User Computing. Some analysts say it is mostly at the expense of Citrix. Some say VMware just quickly moved on replicating basic functionality quickly and that the real challenge is yet to come.

Whatever the case, I think this makes for an interesting poll. So, in your mind, who has the future - Citrix or VMware?

