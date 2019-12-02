Citrix recently released Director 7.7 where you could create alerts for certain events. To see the alert you would have to be logged onto the Director Console or check your email. Not anymore with this tool.

Desktop Notification Tool notifies the administrators whenever there is a new alert from any of the numerous sites for which alert policies/alert rules are configured. This is experimental tool and the versions of this tool including this one will not be supported by Citrix.

Download : XDDesktopNotificationTool

All we have to do is provide comma separated Delivery Controller IPs/FQDN with the full administrator or Delegated Administrator of XenDesktop credentials and Director Server IP/FQDN.

Note: Only one controller IP/FQDN per site is required.

When the tool is installed, it notifies alerts triggered in the “Last Two Hours” and that are still active. Later, the tool queries every 60 seconds to poll for any recent alerts in the XenDesktop environment and notifies the administrator, if any.

The screen shot below shows a Desktop Notification when there is a new alert in the last minute:

Alert triggered with Target and the Condition details:

Desktop notifications can also be seen in the ACTION CENTER of Windows 10:

We can double click on the tool icon in the system tray to login to Director console. This provides administrators with more comprehensive details on the alerts.

Note: If Integrated Windows Authentication introduced in XenDesktop 7.7 is configured for Director, double clicking on Icon will directly lead us to Director dashboard with list of all the alerts.

Get it and read more here: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2016/01/19/desktop-notification-tool-for-citrix-xendesktop/