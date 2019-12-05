Although everyone is trying to get away from using Flash, it will be years until the need for flash will be gone in enterprises. Here's how to make sure you are running the latest, most secure version of Flash without spending too much time or money.

The Windows OS version and browser on your workstations will determine what configuration is necessary. If you’re running Windows 8 or 10 and only using Edge/Internet Explorer, there’s nothing else you need to do. Flash updates are handled as part of your normal Windows updates. If you’re running Google Chrome, your Flash updates will install as part of Chrome updates.

If you’re still running Windows 7 with Internet Explorer and/or Firefox (including on Windows 8/10), you’ll need to either manually install updates (which isn’t ideal) or configure the updater to install them for you.

If you go to the Task Scheduler, you can see that there is a new Adobe Flash Player Updater task that is scheduled to run daily. The task runs with System privileges. That means that even users without Administrator rights can have Flash updates installed silently without receiving prompts or requiring IT assistance.

Complete story at the source: https://4sysops.com/archives/enable-automatic-silent-adobe-flash-updates