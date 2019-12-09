Citrix has acquired the Citrix management packs of Comtrade, a Slovenia-based provider of IT infrastructure and application management and monitoring solutions.

New customers who purchase Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Platinum editions will receive the Comtrade management packs and support services as a standard offering. Citrix will be the sole provider for these SCOM packs, meaning customers can no longer get them from Comtrade.

Comtrade delivers a complete and integrated Microsoft System Center based monitoring solution for Citrix Workspace Suite without the need for any third party components. Using Comtrade Workspace Suite Management Pack, Citrix administrators can visualize and understand infrastructure health and interactions of their entire Citrix Workspace Suite in a single view. Comtrade’s solution also provides tracking of individual users and captures their everyday application use and experience. This way, the IT support organization, from the first line operations staff to Citrix experts, can effectively collaborate and support their business end-users.

More in the PR: http://www.comtradeproducts.com/news/citrix-acquires-comtrades-scom-management-packs-ip/