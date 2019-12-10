Citrix announced today that they are selling off their CloudPlatform and CloudPortal product lines to a company called Accelerite. Here's what that means.

Late last year Citrix announced that they are rationalizing their product portfolio. This means that Citrix is going to focus on their core enterprise strategy, naming five product lines that they’ll focus on: XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler. Everything else is “being evaluated for rationalization.” As a result of this product rationalization the CloudPlatform and CloudPortal product lines are being sold to a company called Accelerite.

CloudPlatform

Citrix Cloudplatform is what became of their EMC -Cortex acquisition they did in early 2011. Citrix describes CloudPlatform as a unified cloud services delivery and business management platform that enables cloud services automation for provisioning, billing, metering and user management. CloudPortal Business Manager makes it easy to deliver a broad array of cloud services while integrating with existing business, operations and IT systems. Since the acquisition Citrix relased 7 new versions.

Citrix Cloudplatform is what became of their Cloud.com acquistion in 2011 for ~$225M . Citrix describes it as the industry’s only future-proofed, application-centric cloud solution proven to reliably and efficiently orchestrate both traditional enterprise and cloud-native application workloads – including vGPU-based 3D graphics applications – within a single unified cloud management platform. For a cloud platform Citrix wasn't very active with it. Since the acquisition Citrix relased 6 new versions.

More information from Citrix: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2016/01/11/a-new-home-accelerite-to-acquire-cloudplatform/