Devolutions, the company known for their 'RDP connection Manager' (yes I know it is lot more) has daringly gone out and published their 2016. Yes Devolutions, you're on the hook for it now. Here are their plans.

Remote Desktop Manager for Windows

Our team continues to work hard on adding even more features and tools to Remote Desktop Manager for Windows. Some of the improvements you can look forward to include:

A major overhaul of the security engine, including the ability to create different rights

Support for more than one group per connection

A multi-sub data source for splitting and managing large databases

The ability to reset password scripts

More integrated reporting tools

Remote Desktop Manager for Mac

We’ve been committed since day one to make sure that Remote Desktop Manager for Mac wasn’t just a “Windows copy”. We know how much you Mac fans hate that (and so do we!). Here’s what we’re working on for the year ahead:

Adding all of the security features currently available in the Windows version, including the new enhancements noted above

Integrating AppleScript for scripting the interface

Remote Desktop Manager for Android and iOS

We’ll have plenty to say about Remote Desktop Manager for Android and iOS during our “Year in Review”, because these launches were HUGE! Here are some of the cool improvements that we’re working on:

New DropBox and MySQL data source support

Performance optimization for RDP, VNC and ARD

New entry types including SSH, SSH Shell and Telnet

Devolutions Server

Devolutions Server, our self-hosted repository option for Remote Desktop Manager, continues to be popular with large and small teams. Here are some of the improvements coming down the pipeline:

Better support for large databases

2FA authenticationintegration with Radius server, Vasco Data Security and eventually RSA SecurID support

Remote Windows management (e.g. Hyper-V, Services, Events, Active Directory, etc.)

Twilio integration for the SMS 2FA

Several performance improvements

Devolutions Cloud

Devolutions Cloud is the single access portal to various Devolutions online services, including Customer Portal, Online Database, Custom Installer, Online Backup and more. We’re working on some interesting changes that we think you’ll love, including:

A brand new UI inspired by Devolutions Server

2FA support

Several enhanced features, including the ability to share sessions, invite others to use a connection for a limited time, and more

Surprise New Product!

In our Top Secret lab, we’re developing an exciting new product leveraging our specialize expertise in Remote Desktop Protocols that we’re keeping under wraps for now. We’ll be providing updates early in the year, and plan on releasing a beta version in the summer.

More at the source: http://blog.devolutions.net/2016/01/devolutions-road-map-2016.html