VMware has released a new 'fling' called the VMware Access Point Deployment Utility, which (unsurprsingly) helps you deply VMware Access Points.

his utility is a wrapper for the VMware OVF Tool for deploying the VMware Access Point Appliance. It allows you to input settings in a GUI; the utility will create and execute the properly formatted OVF Tool input string for you. It also allows settings to be saved to an XML file and later imported to reduce how much data needs to be manually entered. The utility will take a standard PEM formatted certificate chain and private key and convert them to the proper format for JSON. View settings can also be set at time of deployment with this utility.

Download here: https://labs.vmware.com/flings/vmware-access-point-deployment-utility