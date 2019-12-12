Reaping the benefits of a Cloud hosted product, Citrix is adding a new feature Citrix Workspace Cloud - Alerting. Here's how to configure it.

As I stated earlier, Cloud is going to have a significantly growing impact on EUC in 2016. Citrix Workspace Cloud is a great example of that. If you use Citrix Workspace Cloud you'll now have an new piece functionality: alerting. Very different from waiting for the new version X of XenApp and then downloading and finding a time to deploy it.

You can now configure thresholds for different utilization and consumption patterns via policies from the Monitor Tab within the Applications and Desktops Service. You will be alerted when the threshold is reached and also be notified at different stages until the issue is resolved.

In general, alert policies can be targeted at Site, Delivery Group and Service OS levels. Also, a policy can have multiple conditions. Here is the list of all the available conditions.

Condition Type Condition Checked Peak Connected Sessions Detected when an instantaneous (one minute samples) number of peak connected sessions for the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Peak Disconnect Sessions Detected when an instantaneous (one minute samples) number of peak disconnected sessions for the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Peak Concurrent Sessions Detected when an instantaneous (one minute samples) number of peak concurrent (total) sessions for the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Connection Failure Count Detected when the number of connections in a configurable time period fail across the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Connection Failure Rate Detected when the ratio of connection failures to connection attempts in a configurable time period across the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured percentage threshold. Failed Desktop OS Machines Detected when an instantaneous (one minute samples) number of desktop OS machines in a failure state for the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Failed Server OS Machines Detected when an instantaneous (one minute samples) number of Server OS machines in a failure state for the entire site of a particular delivery group exceeds a configured count threshold. Average Logon Duration Detected when the average session logon time in a configurable time period across the entire site or for a particular delivery group exceeds a configured duration threshold. RDS Load Evaluator Index* Detected when a configured load index value is sustained for 5 minutes at 80% (warning) or 100% (critical) on a particular RDS machine.

Here are some example screenshots:

