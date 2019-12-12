This comprehensive survey on software defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure is definitely worth a read (42 pages). It asks all the hard questions and provides some interesting insights. It is sponsored by Atlantis Computing but doesn't mess up the survey at all.

This survey actually has a decent number of respondents (1200+) and is worldwide (53 countries) so it provides a good overview of the state of the market as it relates to software defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure today (2015) and in the future (the next couple of years). Once you read it, you'll understand how cool and valuable the information is. Similar research from companies like Gartner or Forrester will cost you thousands of dollars.

As you can expect there are loads of charts in the paper. This is the one that was very interesting to me:

There is a ton of information in the paper. Here are some of the subjects covered:

Virtualization Penetration

Hypervisor Usage

Remote Office and Branch Office Support

Storage Capacity

Data Growth

Flash Storage Adoption

Future Storage Plans

Form Factor Preference

SDS / HCI Decision Criteria

The paper is available here. No fuss, just leave email etc and you can download it immediately: http://www2.atlantiscomputing.com/Survey2016.html