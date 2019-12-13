Andre Lebovici reports on a project by a university that uses a self-developed KVM based VDI solution.The project uses qemu-kvm virtualization and provides VM based sessions with native soft clients via SPICE or RDP protocols. The broker is also able to provide access to virtual desktops created via a VMware Horizon VDI pool on vSphere. The source code and binaries are available on on GitHub. Here are some screenshots from Github:

More information and how it works (and doesn't) with Nutanix at the source: http://myvirtualcloud.net/?p=7521