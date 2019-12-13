VMware has published a new VMware App Volumes Reference Architecture for VMware App Volumes 2.10. This is the most comprehensive paper yet and provides the needed details to answer some of the scalability questions that were floating around.

This Reference Architecture is aimed at helping customers and partners understand the App Volumes product in a production configuration, where technical planning helps deliver consistent performance and predictable scalability.

What was tested?

Applications delivered by App Volumes provide a user experience similar to native apps, with only modest increases in vSphere and Horizon 6 VDI (View) host load.

App Volumes introduces new storage performance characteristics and new capacity consumption patterns.

Adjusting the number of users per AppStack and apps per AppStack can affect performance.

App Volumes shows linear performance scaling from 0 to 2000 active users.

How do native apps perform compared to applications delivered by AppStacks with regard to user experience metrics?

Do vSphere hosts show the same resource loading with either natively installed applications or applications in App Volumes containers?

How do storage capacity consumption and I/O compare between native application installations and applications delivered by App Volumes?

What vSphere, App Volumes Manager, vCenter, and SQL resources are required for 2000 active users?

Should a single AppStack be limited to 500 users, 1000 users, or 2000 users? Is there an optimal number of users or a limit?

When does it make sense to bundle multiple apps into a single AppStack? When does it make sense to spread the number of apps over multiple AppStacks? Is there a performance difference?

Download the VMware App Volumes Reference Architecture VMware App Volumes 2.10 here: http://www.vmware.com/files/pdf/techpaper/vmware-app-volumes-reference-architecture.pdf