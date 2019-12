Dell has released a new version of (Dell) Wyse vWorkspace, 8.6.1. It is a minor release. Here's what's new.Additional language support

The vWorkspace Connector for Windows and Web Access now support the following languages: French, Spanish, German, and Traditional Chinese.

Localization of documentation

The following core documentation has been translated into Japanese, simplified Chinese and Korean: Administration Guide, Release Notes, and System Requirements.

Multi-tenancy improvements

vWorkspace Multi-tenancy now provides support for multi-tiered Active Directory scenarios.

Windows 10

Added Windows 10 support to the vWorkspace Connector for Windows.

Support for VMware ESXi 6.0.1 hypervisor

vWorkspace now supports the VMware ESXi 6.0.1 Hypervisor.

Read more at the vWorkspace support site: https://support.software.dell.com/vworkspace/release-notes-guides