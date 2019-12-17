VMware has released version 2.0 of their rather poorly named "VMware Horizon Toolbox 2.0". Let's see what's new with this "Fling" (and what it is in cased you missed it).VMware Horizon Toolbox is a Web portal that acts as an extension to View Administrator in View virtual desktops in VMware Horizon 6. With the Horizon Toolbox, you can determine the correct system size and load for View Connection Server, locate each user’s login and logout times, and find out how many endpoints are using which clients, for example, iOS, Android, Windows, or OS X.

You can use the VMware Horizon Toolbox Web portal to address auditing and management assistance issues. You will want to use this if you don't have Horizon Enterprise (because then you won't have vRealize Operations for Horizon) to audit sessions and usage. In addition Horizon Toolbox has some additional functionality that vRealize Operations for Horizon does not provide:

Client (device) auditing

Snapshot auditing

Remote assistance

Version 2.0 adds the following features

Auditing performance

Client IP address auditing

Remote assistance

Console access

PowerOn policies

Installation file

Auditing Performance

Compared to Horizon Toolbox 1.5, the auditing performance has been enhanced with improved SQL queries. Instead of a left outer join for two tables in the Events database, we now use two separate select queries, which is much faster.

Client IP Address Auditing

Horizon Toolbox now provides a list of detailed information for all broker sessions, including user name, Client IP address, and log in and log out times, enabling strict IT auditing of all IP addresses for client devices.

Remote Assistance

An updated workflow makes Horizon Toolbox more stable with Windows Remote Assistance. You no longer need to install help desk, compatibility has been improved for different View versions, and the end-user installer ensures that the Windows Remote Assistance Module is correctly configured.

Console Access

Horizon Toolbox also provides a list of all VMs for desktop pools, and filters VMs by VM name or DNS name.

PowerOn Policies

Under the new Power Policies tab, you will find a list of all desktop pools and their power policies.

Read it all at the source: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2015/12/horizon-6-view-virtual-desktop-toolbox-2-fling.html