This article describes how you can do a deployment of Windows Server 2016 Technical Preview 4 with the Hyper-V role on VMware ESXi, even if you don't have vCenter.

In order for this to work you should use "Nested virtualization ". Nested virtualization at VMware is very convenient as it’s possible to run multiple nested hypervisors in a lab environment. Microsoft also recently announced nested virtualization for upcoming Windows Server 2016. It’s not supported for production environments but for labs and learning purposes it’s just ideal. With the SSDs prices dropping down fast it’s very convenient for people learning towards VMware or Microsoft certification exams to build a homelab running either ESXi or VMware Workstation on the top of existing Windows or Linux system.

You can download a trial of vSphere or the free VMware hypervisor from VMware site here. Note that you don’t need to install the whole vSphere suite (including vCenter) in order to test this.

