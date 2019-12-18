Microsoft has released an important hotfix for the Remote Desktop Connection Broker that should fix some pretty severe performance issues.

The performance improvements were made to the Remote Desktop (RD) Connection Broker in both Windows Server 2016 Technical Preview 4 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (with Hotfix KB3091411). In particular, Microsoft made changes to the connection-handling logic of the RD Connection Broker to significantly improve the performance.

Here's where the performance improved and a brutally honest account of how the performance was:

Logon Storms

100% connection success with initial burst of 100 connections at a rate of 2 connections per second

0.2 second average connection time through RD Connection Broker, down from over a minute

RDSH Add/Restarts

100% success adding/restarting servers at rate of 1 server per second with 5 sessions per server

2 second average add/restart time, down from over thirty minutes

MSTSC End to End

100% connection success at a rate of 100 connections per minute

25 second average connection time, down from over seven minutes

Read more here: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/rds/archive/2015/12/15/improved-remote-desktop-connection-broker-performance-with-windows-server-2016-and-windows-server-2012-r2-hotfix-kb3091411.aspx