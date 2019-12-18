Important Remote Desktop Connection Broker Performance Hotfix
Microsoft has released an important hotfix for the Remote Desktop Connection Broker that should fix some pretty severe performance issues.
The performance improvements were made to the Remote Desktop (RD) Connection Broker in both Windows Server 2016 Technical Preview 4 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (with Hotfix KB3091411). In particular, Microsoft made changes to the connection-handling logic of the RD Connection Broker to significantly improve the performance.
Here's where the performance improved and a brutally honest account of how the performance was:
Logon Storms
- 100% connection success with initial burst of 100 connections at a rate of 2 connections per second
- 0.2 second average connection time through RD Connection Broker, down from over a minute
RDSH Add/Restarts
- 100% success adding/restarting servers at rate of 1 server per second with 5 sessions per server
- 2 second average add/restart time, down from over thirty minutes
MSTSC End to End
- 100% connection success at a rate of 100 connections per minute
- 25 second average connection time, down from over seven minutes
Read more here: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/rds/archive/2015/12/15/improved-remote-desktop-connection-broker-performance-with-windows-server-2016-and-windows-server-2012-r2-hotfix-kb3091411.aspx
