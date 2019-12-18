VMware has released an updated version of their VMware Horizon 6 App-Delivery Decision Maker which has some nice additions.The Decision Maker provides guidance as you make application-delivery decisions for your enterprise. The tool helps you identify your priorities, choose your methods, and select the Horizon 6 products and platforms that will work best in your enterprise. Some of the additions in this release include:

VMware Identity Manager

The Decision Maker includes VMware Identity Manager, a rebranded and expanded form of VMware Workspace Portal. VMware Identity Manager is a service solution (IDaaS) for the mobile cloud which includes AirWatch device registration for one-touch SSO from smartphones, tablets, and Windows 10 devices.

Is your enterprise shifting from a client-server model toward cloud-based IT operations? If so, then Horizon 6 with VMware Identity Manager may be the solution for you. VMware Identity Manger includes the features that made VMware Workspace Portal popular, such as single sign-on, user self-selection from an app catalog, and centralized identity management and entitlement software, as well as mobile cloud service options. You can use the Decision Maker to explore how to use VMware Identity Manager as part of the application-delivery strategy for your enterprise.

Natively installed Windows Apps

The new Decision Maker now also includes natively installed Windows apps.

There's more new stuff. Read it all at the source VMware: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2015/12/horizon-6-decision-maker-application-delivery-update.html