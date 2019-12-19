This article explains how to deploy XenDesktop/XenDesktop POC to Microsoft Azure with Lifecycle Management in a step-by-step fashion.

Some useful backround first since LCM is still relatively new.

What is Lifecycle Management?

Citrix Workspace Cloud provides 4 Services:

Application and Desktops (as you can guess, that is XenApp/XenDesktop)

Mobility Management (XenMobile)

Secure Documents (Sharefile)

Lifecycle Management (LCM)

LCM is used as a platform to deploy and configure the lifecycle of Citrix applications on Hypervisors, as well as public and private Cloud platforms.

LCM platform contains a workflow automation engine (Orchestration), Monitoring and Brokering capabilities.

Deploying Blueprints is a feature in Citrix Lifecycle Management.

What is a Blueprint?

A Blueprint is a template that contains information about a deployment workflow.

A Blueprint may contain Software machine configurations or platform components.

Citrix offers some pre-configured Blueprints in a Blueprint catalog.

LCM also provides a Blueprint Designer, that allows to view or customize Blueprints, add scripts and create your own Blueprints.

Read the full article at the source: https://www.sepago.de/node/2792