Step-by-Step Installation Guide for a Lifecycle Management Blueprint in Citrix Workspace Cloud
This article explains how to deploy XenDesktop/XenDesktop POC to Microsoft Azure with Lifecycle Management in a step-by-step fashion.
Some useful backround first since LCM is still relatively new.
What is Lifecycle Management?
- Citrix Workspace Cloud provides 4 Services:
- Application and Desktops (as you can guess, that is XenApp/XenDesktop)
- Mobility Management (XenMobile)
- Secure Documents (Sharefile)
- Lifecycle Management (LCM)
LCM is used as a platform to deploy and configure the lifecycle of Citrix applications on Hypervisors, as well as public and private Cloud platforms.
LCM platform contains a workflow automation engine (Orchestration), Monitoring and Brokering capabilities.
Deploying Blueprints is a feature in Citrix Lifecycle Management.
What is a Blueprint?
A Blueprint is a template that contains information about a deployment workflow.
A Blueprint may contain Software machine configurations or platform components.
Citrix offers some pre-configured Blueprints in a Blueprint catalog.
LCM also provides a Blueprint Designer, that allows to view or customize Blueprints, add scripts and create your own Blueprints.
