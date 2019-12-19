Microsoft has acknowledged that the universal remote desktop app is going to be available soon with support for Continuum.

Microsoft says: We’ve heard a lot of buzz around being able to connect to a remote desktop from Continuum for phone. We are excited to share that the Remote Desktop Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app will be released very soon in Technical Preview.

Read more here: http://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/insider/forum/insider_wintp-insider_continuum/continuum-insight-2-how-will-you-use-remote/6e05d285-2caf-4802-a9c7-d0c70cca8c5b