Atlantis Computing announced that they have struck an agreement with SYNNEX to distribute all of their products in North America, including the new Hyperconverged appliance they have, including an option with Dell hardware.

Atlantis Computing is one of my favorites in the Hyperconverged space and this seams like a good move for them – SYNNEX is a huge solutions provider (with over 50,000 employees). The goal is to bring Atlantis’ portfolio of hyperconverged storage solutions, including the Atlantis HyperScale turn-key appliance, to the North American solution provider community.

In addition to Atlantis USX Storage-Defined Software (SDS) technology, solution providers can now easily order the Atlantis appliance, one of the most economically viable hyperconverged solutions, pre-integrated based on storage requirements with Atlantis SDS technology, all flash storage and choice of virtualization on the customers' preferred servers from HP, Lenovo, SuperMicro, and for the first time ever Dell.

Source: http://vmblog.com/archive/2015/12/10/atlantis-computing-chooses-synnex-to-bring-hyperconverged-storage-solutions-to-the-north-american-it-channel.aspx#.VmqLt_krK70