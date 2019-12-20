Kees Baggerman of Nutanix has shared some information on how you can integrate Nutanix’s Acropolis Hypervisor with XenApp and can perform Citrix Power Management. Earlier on Nutanix already announced that their Nutanix Xtreme Computing Platform running Acropolis Hypervisor was certified as Citrix Ready for Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp in addition to the already certified Citrix NetScaler VPX and ShareFile. The integration has since then been enhanced and now includes Citrix Power Management capabilities.

The cool thing is that using this integration you won’t have the dependency that you would normally have with vCenter or SCVMM where that specific instance can become a single point of failure in your design. Because of the ‘distributed by nature’ architecture of Nutanix you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

Source: http://blog.myvirtualvision.com/2015/12/11/sneak-peak-citrix-power-management-ahv/