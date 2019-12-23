The RDP connections manager (actually a lot more) Remote Desktop Manager from Devolutions is already up to version 11. They also offer a free version that is pretty decent.

Installation takes mere minutes, and the installer offers to fetch missing components automatically. Upon first application launch, you’re invited to register the product (again, free). You have 30 days to use the software before you’re required to register with Devolutions, though.

RDM is a traditional “thick client” desktop application that runs on literally any Windows version you have, from XP to Windows 10 and Windows Server 2003 to Windows Server 2012 R2.

The RDM 11 interface is absolutely loaded with features, so it is strongly suggested that you watch Devolutions’ Getting Started videos to ease your learning curve. Remote Desktop Manager includes native support for a jaw-dropping array of remote access protocols.

