How Group Policy Impacts Logon Performance #2: Internals
The awesome Helge Klein has released a second article on the subject of how Group Policy impacts logon times. This is part 2.
In this article Helge compares a lot of the different aspects of Group Policies in how they affect logon times. Of course he measures with his own UberAgent. These are the Group Policy aspects he compares:
- Foreground vs. Background Processing
- Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Processing
- Timeouts
- Everything
- Scripts
- WMI Filters
- Drive Mappings
- Loopback Modes
- Merge Mode
- Replace Mode
- Logging
- Multithreading
- Disabling GPO Sides
