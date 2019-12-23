WindowsVirtualDesktop.blog
How Group Policy Impacts Logon Performance #2: Internals

The awesome Helge Klein has released a second article on the subject of how Group Policy impacts logon times. This is part 2.

In this article Helge compares a lot of the different aspects of Group Policies in how they affect logon times. Of course he measures with his own UberAgent. These are the Group Policy aspects he compares:

  • Foreground vs. Background Processing
  • Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Processing
  • Timeouts
    • Everything
    • Scripts
    • WMI Filters
    • Drive Mappings
  • Loopback Modes
    • Merge Mode
    • Replace Mode
  • Logging
  • Multithreading
  • Disabling GPO Sides

Source: https://helgeklein.com/blog/2015/12/how-group-policy-impacts-logon-performance-2-internals/#loopback-modes

