The awesome Helge Klein has released a second article on the subject of how Group Policy impacts logon times. This is part 2.

In this article Helge compares a lot of the different aspects of Group Policies in how they affect logon times. Of course he measures with his own UberAgent. These are the Group Policy aspects he compares:

Foreground vs. Background Processing

Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Processing

Timeouts Everything Scripts WMI Filters Drive Mappings

Loopback Modes Merge Mode Replace Mode

Logging

Multithreading

Disabling GPO Sides

Source: https://helgeklein.com/blog/2015/12/how-group-policy-impacts-logon-performance-2-internals/#loopback-modes