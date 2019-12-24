24Dec/190
November updates to Azure RemoteApp–MAM’s the word
Microsoft has announced the November updates to Azure RemoteApp. Here’s what I think is worth knowing. MAM’s the word I guess.
- iOS and Android clients are now MAM enabled allowing them to be managed by Intune using Mobile Application Management, read more in the MS blog post: Intune Mobile Application Management for Remote Desktop
- You can now Disable User Profile Disks (UPDs) in Azure RemoteApp
- Office 2016 for Office 365 is NOT supported in Azure RemoteApp yet
- Azure gallery and Azure RemoteApp images were updated with the latest Windows security updates
- iOS client was updated to version 8.1.15 which includes Intune MAM support, as well as fixes for Azure RemoteApp users who could not sign out easily.
- Android client was updated to include Intune MAM support
Read more here: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/rds/archive/2015/12/07/november-updates-to-azure-remoteapp.aspx
