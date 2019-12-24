Quest Software, Inc. today announced that IDG’s InfoWorld has chosen the Quest Cloud Automation Platform as the best virtual lab manager solution.

The award for Quest is part of the publication’s Technology of the Year awards program in which InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers annually choose award winners in 18 software, hardware and development tool categories.

Winning solutions are selected among those tested by InfoWorld during the past year. Technology of the Year products highlight the hottest trends in information technology and in many cases chart new directions for businesses and their technical staff.

“InfoWorld tested the four leading virtual lab manager products in 2010, and Quest Cloud Automation Platform impressed us the most,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor/test center, InfoWorld. “Our Technology of the Year Award winners are not just the best products in their class, but the ones that are changing the way IT services are delivered and the way people work.”

Dave Malcolm, Quest Software vice president and chief technologist, Virtualization Business Unit, added, “Receiving recognition from the InfoWorld Test Center that our Cloud Automation Platform is the best virtual lab manager is a great honor for Quest Software. The solution developed a strong track record while under the Surgient name. With the acquisition of Surgient by Quest Software last year, the future for the platform is even brighter as it becomes fully integrated into the Quest virtualization management product portfolio.”